Several overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange

Sunday, November 7, 2021

SR 104 and I-5 interchange
Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the State Route 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday November 8 through the morning of Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday November 8 through the morning of Wednesday, November 10.

Marked detours will be in place during the closures.



Posted by DKH at 4:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  