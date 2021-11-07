Several overnight closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange
Sunday, November 7, 2021
|SR 104 and I-5 interchange
The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday November 8 through the morning of Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Monday November 8 through the morning of Wednesday, November 10.
Marked detours will be in place during the closures.
