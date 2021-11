Coast Guard cutter Polar Star heading for Antarctica

Photo by Jan Hansen Sailing past Shoreline on November 13, 2021 the Coast Guard cutter Polar Star, the only heavy icebreaker in America's fleet, departed for Antarctica for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.





In an annual journey, the 46-year old Polar Star is heading to McMurdo Station on Ross Island in Antarctica to deliver a year’s supply of cargo and fuel to the U.S. scientists stationed in the area.