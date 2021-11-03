Jobs: WSDOT transportation engineer

WSDOT Shoreline

Scoping Team Leader - Transportation Engineer 3





Washington State Department of Transportation has a great opportunity for a proactive individual ready to take on the challenging position of the Mount Baker Area (MBA) Scoping and Estimating Team Lead.





This position manages, coordinates, and monitors the development of project scopes, cost estimates, and schedules for future state highway Improvement and Preservation Projects in King County.





The successful candidate will partner with Subject Matter Experts within WSDOT, as well as state and local agencies, as they define project scopes and develop estimates.















