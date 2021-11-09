Case updates November 7, 2021
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
United States
- Total cases 46,405,253 - 22,475 new
- Total deaths 752,196 - 129 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 650,302 - 4620 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,110 - 279 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.8%
- Total deaths 8,827 - 29 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 157,792 - 944 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,569 - 38 new
- Total deaths 2,043 - 9 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,956 - 315 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,830 - 8 new
- Total deaths 504 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,431 - 17 new
- Total hospitalizations 244 - 1 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 522 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
