Case updates November 7, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

As of November 8, 79.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.5% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated


United States 
  • Total cases  46,405,253 - 22,475  new  
  • Total deaths  752,196 -  129 new    

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 650,302 -  4620 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 41,110 -  279 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.8% 
  • Total deaths 8,827 -  29 new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 157,792 -  944 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,569 -   38 new  
  • Total deaths 2,043 -  9 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 38,956  -  315 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,830  -   8 new    
  • Total deaths 504  -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,431 -  17 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 244 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 522 - 0 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  