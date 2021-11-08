Adventures of an Icebreaker: Raising the colors near Ft. McHenry

U.S. Coast Guard photos by Deborah Heldt Cordone, AUXPA1.







Raising the colors. U.S. Coast Guard photos by Deborah Heldt Cordone, AUXPA1

Morning Colors on the fantail of USCGC Healy at sunrise, overlooking the Francis Scott Key Bridge spanning the lower Patapsco River in Baltimore Harbor.

An honor for DC3 Caleb Gittleson raising colors in the historical vicinity of Ft. McHenry, where the valiant defense of the fort during the Battle of Baltimore inspired Francis Scott Key to write the words that became the U.S. National Anthem.







