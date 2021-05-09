WESCO South Champions: Shorewood girls varsity tennis team finish the 2021 season undefeated with a 10-0 record

Senior Captain Brynn Morrison

The Shorewood tennis team faced three of their toughest opponents going into their final week of the tennis season.





The teams from Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway have been tough and competitive matches throughout the years.





The T-Birds played outstanding tennis and defeated the Mavericks 6-1, on Tuesday May 4, 2020 at Meadowdale.



On Cinco de Mayo, the Thunderbirds knew that they would have to meet a very strong team fro Edmonds-Woodway.





The match, as always, was extremely close with great shot making on both sides.





Senior Kaylin Yang and sophomore Sophia Serwold

Led by the Shorewood sweep in doubles, number one freshman Emma Nelson / freshman Emma Okamura, number two junior captain Hannah Alexander / junior Sofie Galley and number three senior Kaylin Yang / sophomore Sophia Serwold, the T-Birds tied the match score at 3-3.





Sophomore Lindsay Rand T-Bird Lindsay Rand was up to the challenge. In the deciding match Rand stayed consistent and won many long rallies to defeat her Warrior opponent and seal the victory for Shorewood. The T-Birds defeated the Warriors 4-3.



In their last home match, the Shorewood Thunderbirds came into the match with a 9-0 record. They would face a very tough 4A team in the Lake Stevens Vikings.



The Vikings were also undefeated and had a senior loaded team, 15 seniors, and lots of experience. Coach Jeff Leer of the Vikings said his team had been looking forward to playing the T-Birds all season.



In the Edmonds-Woodway match the Thunderbird doubles teams led the way to a victory by sweeping the doubles.



In the Lake Stevens matchup, the singles stepped up to sweep the singles. Emily Lin, Brynn Morrison, Lindsay Rand and Carryn Petersen all won their singles matches.





It was needed because the Vikings were extremely tough in doubles. They swept the doubles.



The closest and most interesting match was at number one doubles. In a rare matchup, the undefeated T-Bird freshman team, Okamura and Nelson, played the top two senior singles players for the Vikings that were dropped into doubles. It became a freshman versus senior challenge match.



Okamura and Nelson were up to the challenge by winning the first hard fought set 7-5. The Lake Stevens seniors came back to win the second set 6-2. The T-Bird team won many of their matches with not only consistent shots, but also with great energy and communication. Okamura and Nelson fought hard for every point, but the Viking team's senior experience prevailed to win the third set 6-2.





Freshman Emily Lin

The Thunderbird singles team saved the day and the win 4-3 over Lake Stevens. Lindsay Rand again sealed the victory with a come from behind three set and three-hour match. Rand was down 2-5 in the deciding third set.





Freshman Emma Nelson

T-Bird Coach Arnie Moreno knew that Rand would never give up, even when she was behind in the score. She rallied herself and with determination she fought her way to a 6-6 tie.





This set up a deciding tie-breaker, first player to seven points wins the match. Rand found a way to scratch out a 7-5 victory!





She ended the season as the only player on the Thunderbird team to finish her individual season undefeated at 10-0!



The Shorewood Thunderbirds ended their season undefeated, at 10-0, and could claim to be this year's WESCO South Champions.





Congratulations T-Birds !





