Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center Head Start and Tuition Preschool registration
Sunday, May 9, 2021
on their website.
They offer a number of tuition-based preschool options for children who will be three and four years old by August 31, 2021.
You can learn more about registering for tuition-based programs here.
They also offer FREE Head Start Preschool for those who qualify.
Head Start is a federally funded child development program offering free full-day preschool programs for families who meet income requirements. Learn more and register for Head Start here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment