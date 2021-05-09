Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center Head Start and Tuition Preschool registration

Sunday, May 9, 2021

Information on registering your child for the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center’s tuition-based preschool and Head Start programs are now available on their website

They offer a number of tuition-based preschool options for children who will be three and four years old by August 31, 2021. 


They also offer FREE Head Start Preschool for those who qualify. 

Head Start is a federally funded child development program offering free full-day preschool programs for families who meet income requirements. Learn more and register for Head Start here.



