Shorewood High School girls soccer team finishes top of Wesco 3A Table

Shorewood High School’s Girls Soccer team was just happy to be able to play a 2020/2021 season, albeit a condensed version due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





They had high hopes, with a strong returning starting XI bolstered by the debut of two talented freshmen.





Playing 2/3 of the Wesco 3A League teams, Shorewood’s varsity team finished the season 1st in the league, with a record of 8-1-0, and would have qualified for District 1 playoffs and a good chance to make the State tournament.





Alas, many hopes and dreams were dashed by COVID-19, with no titles or trophies this year.





Shorewood’s JV team finished the season 5th in the table, with a respectable record of 5-2-2.





The team dedicated their season to teammate Mercy Haub with the slogan of ‘We Compete For You’.









Varsity Team:

Varsity Coach Dan Faires.

Jill Anneberg, Teagan Aw, Heather Campbell, Jazmin Coleman, Eile Goette, Kate Grutz, Grace Kamila, Alia Lowden, Morgan Manalili, Kaitlyn Manalili, Shea Mertel, Liah Nottingham, Lilia Pate, Amelia Severn, Jadyn Smith, Cary Tanaka, Mascot Mercy Haub.





JV Team:

JV Coach Leslie Cox.

Harper Andresen, Evan Bachler, Holly Campbell, Aleyda Chuc Xo, Zoe Crave, Olivia Eckhardt, Mia Ehdaie, Victoria Genadieva, Molly McGeoy, Colleen McKisson, Ava Meadows, Keira Paulus, Paige Petschl, Charlotte Philbrick, Millie Saito, Sophia Serwold, Hailey Solis, Marieka Staheli, Kayla Van den Dyssel, Catherine Wheaton, Abby Woodard. AD Joanne Fukuma.











