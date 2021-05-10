Birds, blossoms and brews greeted shoppers at Lake Forest Park's farmers market on Mother's Day

Monday, May 10, 2021

The LFP Farmers Market is the best place to buy fresh bouquets

Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

Birds, blossoms and brews greeted shoppers at Lake Forest Park's farmers market opening day Sunday May 3, 2021 which was also Mother's Day.

The sun was out for folks who sometimes had to wait in line when market capacity surged to over 150 (per COVID-19 rules).

Tin Dog Brewing is located in the SoDo District of Seattle. 30% of their business comes from local farmers markets. This Sunday they completely sold out everything they brought with them.

There were tasty food items, and plenty of craft items, as well as the usual selection of produce, with masks required and no pets allowed. 

Plenty of moms walked by holding glorious spring bouquets purchased from the flower vendors. 

Impromptu picnics sprung up around the parking lot as families "too hungry to wait" enjoyed their purchases.

The market will be open Sundays 10:00am to 2:00pm throughout the summer.



