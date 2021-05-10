Birds, blossoms and brews greeted shoppers at Lake Forest Park's farmers market on Mother's Day
Monday, May 10, 2021
Birds, blossoms and brews greeted shoppers at Lake Forest Park's farmers market opening day Sunday May 3, 2021 which was also Mother's Day.
The sun was out for folks who sometimes had to wait in line when market capacity surged to over 150 (per COVID-19 rules).
There were tasty food items, and plenty of craft items, as well as the usual selection of produce, with masks required and no pets allowed.
Plenty of moms walked by holding glorious spring bouquets purchased from the flower vendors.
The market will be open Sundays 10:00am to 2:00pm throughout the summer.
