Shoreline Police: was it the car that was off-balance or the driver
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
|It started as a rescue for a driver with a
very flat time.
When the deputy arrived in the 2300 block of N 185th, he noticed the vehicle was leaning toward the passenger side, yet the car kept moving.
Wanting to make sure the driver was ok, the deputy decided to follow the car and saw it swerving over the double yellow lines.
He activated his emergency lights but the vehicle continued moving. Eventually, the female driver pulled over.
The deputy knocked on the driver's window and had to repeat this two more times before she responded.
|Looked ok from this side
When she got out of the car, she had difficulty standing and was ultimately not with it enough to perform voluntary field sobriety tests.
Once she was placed under arrest, the woman became physically and verbally combative. At the precinct, she kicked a deputy who placed her in a holding cell.
As a reminder, we do not show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.
0 comments:
Post a Comment