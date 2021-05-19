Shoreline Police: was it the car that was off-balance or the driver

It started as a rescue for a driver with a

very flat time. This Shoreline encounter with a drunk driver began as a parking complaint. Someone was concerned the car appeared to have a flat tire and the driver may need help. This Shoreline encounter with a drunk driver began as a parking complaint. Someone was concerned the car appeared to have a flat tire and the driver may need help.

Looked ok from this side









As a reminder, we do not show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.





After a court approved blood draw, she was booked in to the SCORE (South Correctional Entity) Jail for Driving Under the Influence.As a reminder, we do not show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.





When the deputy arrived in the 2300 block of N 185th, he noticed the vehicle was leaning toward the passenger side, yet the car kept moving.Wanting to make sure the driver was ok, the deputy decided to follow the car and saw it swerving over the double yellow lines.He activated his emergency lights but the vehicle continued moving. Eventually, the female driver pulled over.The deputy knocked on the driver's window and had to repeat this two more times before she responded.Asked if she'd had been drinking, the woman denied doing so, despite her slurred speech and inability to stay focused. She agreed to a voluntary field sobriety test.When she got out of the car, she had difficulty standing and was ultimately not with it enough to perform voluntary field sobriety tests.Once she was placed under arrest, the woman became physically and verbally combative. At the precinct, she kicked a deputy who placed her in a holding cell.