Photos: Life in the Convergence Zone - rain / sun

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

I think that many of us have experienced this but Pam Cross got the photos. The weather is different from one side of the house to the other.

Photo by Pam Cross

Tuesday, May 18, 2021: The view out the front door

Photo by Pam Cross

Tuesday, May 18, 2021: the view out the back door

I was driving west on SR 104 just as this rain squall was passing through Shoreline. It had just started to rain where I was. Looking westware on the highway, the road was hidden in a thick gray cloud of rain. It looked like a pencil sketch with a lot of cross-hatching.

But we like rain here.

