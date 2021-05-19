Photos: Life in the Convergence Zone - rain / sun
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
I think that many of us have experienced this but Pam Cross got the photos. The weather is different from one side of the house to the other.
|Photo by Pam Cross
Tuesday, May 18, 2021: The view out the front door
|Photo by Pam Cross
Tuesday, May 18, 2021: the view out the back door
I was driving west on SR 104 just as this rain squall was passing through Shoreline. It had just started to rain where I was. Looking westware on the highway, the road was hidden in a thick gray cloud of rain. It looked like a pencil sketch with a lot of cross-hatching.
But we like rain here.
--Diane Hettrick
