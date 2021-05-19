Shorewood Wrestling vs Mountlake Terrace 5/18/2021

By Clark Norton





The contest was quick, but it was a long night for the Shorewood wrestling team as it faced off against the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace.





Terrace came out aggressive and never let up. A handful of pins, with a few forfeits mixed in, allowed the Hawks to build a huge lead.





Shorewood’s Hunter Tibodeau at 195 pounds and Max Null at 220 pounds each pinned their opponents in the first round, but it was too little, too late as the Thunderbirds lost 54-18.





Shorewood wrestles next this Thursday at home against Archbishop Murphy.





Mountlake Terrace 54 - Shorewood 18

@Mountlake Terrace

*Match began at 113lbs





106: Double Forfeit

113: Seraphim Treperinas MLT win by forfeit

120: Double Forfeit

126: Malachi Hashimoto MLT pinned Clayton Elder 2:53

132: Jack Bode MLT win by forfeit

138: Arun Khan MLT pinned Henry Poetzl 0:23

145: Isaac Van Horn SW win by DQ James Fletcher

152: Tyler Eske MLT win by forfeit

160: Jacob Arevalo MLT pinned Addison Brueck 0:49

170: Koby Sedy MLT pinned Alberto Solano 4:51

182: Garrett Halcomb-Stockl MLT pinned RJ Buchheit 3:06

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Edward Dodgin 1:22

220: Max Null SW pinned Connor McDonald 1:40

285: Gryphon Aman MLT pinned Milan Johnson 0:33





Shorewood Record: 1-2 Overall







