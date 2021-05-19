Shorecrest wrestling vs Lynnwood 5-18-2021

By Bryan Officer





The Shorecrest Scots narrowly defeated the Lynnwood Royals Tuesday night in an exciting dual meet that came down to the final match.



Kaiju Fergerson gave Shorecrest an early lead thanks to a forfeit at 120 pounds, followed up by a hard-fought win at 126 pounds by sophomore Joseph Martinez. Joseph secured the pin and what would prove to be valuable team points with just 34 seconds remaining in the match. (Scots lead 12-0 through two matches)



Thomas Rhodes continued the hot start with a competitive bout against Kayden Richman-Myers at 138 pounds. Thomas pinned his man, improving his record to 2-0 on the season. Next up was another forfeit, accepted by Shorecrest junior Jacob Lougee.



Things were looking good for the Scots, up 24-0. But then the Royals hit their stride, winning the next 6 consecutive bouts. Highlighted by pins from Tim Johann, Coty Green, Diego Amos and Isaac Hernandez.



In the midst of that run by Lynnwood, the Royals team captain Nathaniel Wilder defeated Shorecrest's Peter Grimm.



Trailing by just a few points at the start of round two, Grimm of Shorecrest chose top position and was able to turn his opponent to his back but was unable to stick both shoulders flat to the mat. Wilder of Lynnwood escaped the hold and continued scoring points of his own, handing the talented Scots freshman an 11-2 defeat.



Dylan White's acceptance of a forfeit at 220 put Lynnwood in the driver seat, up 33-24, erasing what had seemed like a solid Shorecrest lead. However, the Scots would rally back. Spurred on by a limited capacity, but full of excitement crowd, Shorecrest team captain Elyjah Schultz pinned his opponent in the heavyweight bout.



A double forfeit at the lightest weight class (106 lb.) set up the final match of the night. Shorecrest sophomore George Fernandez vs. Lynnwood sophomore Phillipe Ban.



Ban of Lynnwood scored the first points in the match, taking down Fernandez in round one. But then, a short time later, the SC sophomore reversed his opponent and flipped Ban over to his back. George squeezed tight and secured the pin with just 12 seconds left in the first round. The Scots bench erupted after the come from behind win by Fernandez.



Final score: Scots 36 - Royals 33



The Royals drop to 2-1 on the season while the Scots improve to 2-0.



This was a battle, no doubt. Both young squads are made up of primarily freshman and sophomores. These two schools look like they will have close matchups for years to come. Looking forward to it!



Match results:



120 - Kaiju Fergerson (SC) win by FF

126 - Joseph Martinez (SC) def. Bryan Nunez (LYNN) 5:26

132 - Double FF

138 - Thomas Rhodes (SC) def. Kayden Richman-Myers (LYNN) 4:52

145 - Jacob Lougee (SC) win by FF

152 - Timothy Johann (LYNN) def. Matthew Curtis (SC) 2:38

160 - Nathaniel Wilder (LYNN) def. Peter Grimm (SC) 11-2

170 - Coty Green (LYNN) def. Max Rutledge (SC) 3:19

182 - Diego Amos (LYNN) def. Ryder Baldwin (SC) 1:02

195 - Isaac Hernandez (LYNN) def. Jacob Smith (SC) 2:23

220 - Dylan White (LYNN) win by FF

285 - Elyjah Schultz (SC) def. Elisha Abuhanna (LYNN) 1:34

106 - Double FF

113 - George Fernandez (SC) def. Phillipe Ban (LYNN) 1:48







