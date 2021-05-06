Shorecrest girls varsity tennis 5-5-2021 vs Meadowdale
Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home game 5/5/2021 at Shoreview park
Shorecrest 4 - Meadowdale 3
SC Overall Record: 5-4
Coach Robert Mann
Singles
- #1 Megan Rudberg (12) (SC) vs Sidney Wright 0-6, 0-6 L
- #2 Claire Mitchell (9) (SC) vs Maya Nikolic 2-6, 2-6 L
- #3 Flora Cummings (11) (SC) vs Sabrina Reonal 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 W
- #4 Cami Sikora (10) (SC) vs Sarah Davis 6-2, 6-0 W
Doubles
#1 Mimi Currah (12) (SC) vs Hailey Neri 6-2, 6-3 W
Meiwei Corcoran-Sipe (12) (SC) vs Catherine Ton
#2 Dacotah Poole (10) (SC) vs Isabella Marossa 6-4, 6-3 W
Megan Hicks (11) (SC) vs Rachel Lee
#3 Sofia Morgun (12) (SC) vs McKenna Leith 6-7(2-7), 2-6
Eunice Banks (11) (SC) vs Bella Tang
