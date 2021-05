Agenda for Shoreline council meeting May 10, 2021

The agenda for the Shoreline City Council’s May 10, 2021 meeting includes one Action item and two Study Items. The agenda for the Shoreline City Council’s May 10, 2021 meeting includes one Action item and two Study Items.













This was most recently discussed at the April 26, 2021 Council meeting. This week’s staff report includes written public comment from the February 12 Hearing.The 145th Corridor (Phase 1) project has entered into the right-of-way (ROW) acquisition phase. The City will be purchasing ROW needed to construct improvements to this section of the Corridor as well as secure the rights to construct improvements on private property associated with the project.Proposed Resolution No. 476 increases the City Manager’s signing authority to $1 million for property acquisition and approves the Relocation Plan (including addendum) that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount. Currently the City Manager can approve up to $50,000 under Shoreline Code. This increase would save time and resources by eliminating multiple presentations to Council for each individual acquisition, and would reduce the likelihood property costs will increase during the extended time this process could take.Eminent domain is a power granted to political subdivisions, such as the City of Shoreline, through RCW 8.12 to acquire private property for a public use. City staff would like the City Council to consider moving forward with a condemnation ordinance as a precautionary step to keep the project on schedule. A list of project acquisition properties can be found on Attachment A of the staff report. This list includes both full and partial acquisitions. In the event a settlement agreement cannot be reached with a property owner, eminent domain would be the next step.The City Council is providing opportunities for public comment by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral public comment. To provide oral public comment you must sign-up by 6:30 p.m. the night of the meeting. Please see the information listed below to access all of these options:Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341 Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341Pre-registration is required by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.Written comments will be presented to Council and posted to the website if received by 4:00 p.m. the night of the meeting; otherwise they will be sent and posted the next day.