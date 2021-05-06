Agenda for Shoreline council meeting May 10, 2021
Thursday, May 6, 2021
The agenda for the Shoreline City Council’s May 10, 2021 meeting includes one Action item and two Study Items.
Action Item 8a-1 QUASI-JUDICIAL: Action on Ordinance No. 925 – Amending the Zoning Map at 16357 Aurora Avenue N from Residential 48-units Per Acre (R-48) and Residential 18-units Per Acre (R-18) to Mixed Business (MB) (PLN21-0008)
This was most recently discussed at the April 26, 2021 Council meeting. This week’s staff report includes written public comment from the February 12 Hearing.
Study Item 9a-1 Discussion of Resolution No. 476 – Approving the 145th Street Corridor Project Phase 1 and Phase 2 Relocation Plan and the City Manager Property Acquisition Authority for the State Route 523/(N/NE145th Street) Aurora Avenue N to Interstate 5, Phase 1 (Interstate 5 to Corliss Avenue) Project
The 145th Corridor (Phase 1) project has entered into the right-of-way (ROW) acquisition phase. The City will be purchasing ROW needed to construct improvements to this section of the Corridor as well as secure the rights to construct improvements on private property associated with the project.
Proposed Resolution No. 476 increases the City Manager’s signing authority to $1 million for property acquisition and approves the Relocation Plan (including addendum) that authorizes the City Manager to approve documented relocation claims up to the limits prescribed by federal or state law regardless of amount. Currently the City Manager can approve up to $50,000 under Shoreline Code. This increase would save time and resources by eliminating multiple presentations to Council for each individual acquisition, and would reduce the likelihood property costs will increase during the extended time this process could take.
Study Item 9b-1 Discussion of Ordinance No. 931 - Authorizing the Use of Eminent Domain for Acquisition of Certain Real Properties to Construct the State Route 523 (N/NE 145th Street) Aurora Avenue N to Interstate 5, Phase 1(Interstate 5 to Corliss Avenue) Project
Eminent domain is a power granted to political subdivisions, such as the City of Shoreline, through RCW 8.12 to acquire private property for a public use. City staff would like the City Council to consider moving forward with a condemnation ordinance as a precautionary step to keep the project on schedule. A list of project acquisition properties can be found on Attachment A of the staff report. This list includes both full and partial acquisitions. In the event a settlement agreement cannot be reached with a property owner, eminent domain would be the next step.
