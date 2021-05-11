Shoreline Police report: Funny money
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
This case happened in Shoreline on 05/04/2021, where deputies responded to a shoplift call in the 14500 block of 15th Ave NE.
Deputies were informed that a male had put store merchandise in a bag and left the store without paying.
In speaking with the suspect, he claimed that he had paid for the merchandise. However, a quick review of store surveillance video proved otherwise.
Incident to arrest, a search of the suspect found the stolen merchandise, methamphetamines, and counterfeit currency.
The suspect is now facing charges of Theft in the Third Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
--KCSO
0 comments:
Post a Comment