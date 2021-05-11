Shoreline Police report: Funny money

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

More funny money off the street.

This case happened in Shoreline on 05/04/2021, where deputies responded to a shoplift call in the 14500 block of 15th Ave NE.

Deputies were informed that a male had put store merchandise in a bag and left the store without paying.

In speaking with the suspect, he claimed that he had paid for the merchandise. However, a quick review of store surveillance video proved otherwise.
 
Incident to arrest, a search of the suspect found the stolen merchandise, methamphetamines, and counterfeit currency. 

We're happy to have returned the store's merchandise and intercepted the counterfeit bills before they were passed to an unsuspecting business.
 
The suspect is now facing charges of Theft in the Third Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

--KCSO



Posted by DKH at 12:13 AM
