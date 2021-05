Why do Officers often contact people lurking around closed businesses? Why do Officers often contact people lurking around closed businesses?





Guys like this, who loitered in the area for several minutes before committing a commercial burglary along NE Bothell Way.





Recognize his dapper style, accented by some bright orange gloves? If so, message us on Twitter @KenmoreWApolice





For emergencies dial 9-1-1, or non-emergency- 206-296-3311.





--Kenmore Police