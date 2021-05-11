Dramatic fire and smoke at Jackson Park Sunday afternoon

Photo by Susan Cantu

Black smoke billowed into the sky from the northwest corner of the Jackson Park Golf Course at NE 145th and 5th NE near the freeway on Sunday afternoon around 3pm.





145th was closed, with fire hoses running across the street and a few engines on scene.





It looked dramatic but it was listed as a "rubbish fire."





Shoreline fire responded to a "brush fire" and assisted by providing water to Seattle Fire, whose jurisdiction it was.





There is a homeless camp at that location but it was not mentioned in the brief reports.





No one was injured.







