Let off Steam summer camp registration open for 10 - 14 year olds

Wednesday, May 12, 2021


Registration is now open for the City of Shoreline’s Let Off Steam camp.

Located at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, this camp is for ages 10-14 and will feature fun activities including outdoor games, arts and crafts, beach exploration, and a variety of engaging projects.

To register, visit www.shorelinewa.gov/registernow and if you have questions about the program, contact Austin Edge at 206-373-1784.



