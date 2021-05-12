Flags at half-staff: Peace Officers Memorial Day

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 14, 2021. 

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, May 15, 2021, or first thing Monday morning, May 17th.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.



