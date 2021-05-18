Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear about container gardens May 11 on zoom

Sunday, May 2, 2021

Molly van der Burch will
speak on container gardening
Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be holding our Zoom May meeting at 10am on Tuesday May 11th.

This months speaker will be: Molly van der Burch speaking on "Creating Beautiful Containers".

Molly has been a Master Gardener since 2009, She also has a garden consulting business, "Sun and Shadow Garden Consulting" designing gardens and coaching clients on pruning, containers and plant choices.

Learn design ideas and planting tips to create containers that have year round pizzazz. Specific plant ideas for both shade and sun containers as well as soil and watering recommendations are included with photos to inspire you to create your own container!

If interested in hearing her on zoom please email janronzu@comcast.net for the zoom link and password.



