Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear about container gardens May 11 on zoom

Molly van der Burch will

Lake Forest Park Garden Club will be holding our Zoom May meeting at 10am on Tuesday May 11th.

This months speaker will be: Molly van der Burch speaking on "Creating Beautiful Containers".



Molly has been a Master Gardener since 2009, She also has a garden consulting business, "Sun and Shadow Garden Consulting" designing gardens and coaching clients on pruning, containers and plant choices.



Learn design ideas and planting tips to create containers that have year round pizzazz. Specific plant ideas for both shade and sun containers as well as soil and watering recommendations are included with photos to inspire you to create your own container!



