Case updates April 30, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic open M-F at the Shoreline Center auditorium

Sunday, May 2, 2021

 
Cameron Shore gets his vaccination at the Shoreline clinic. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NESee the article

Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site.

Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.

They are also taking a number of walk in patients

They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.

Case updates April 30, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,145,557 - 53,613 in one day
  • Total deaths 573,012 - 822 in one day

Washington state  
  • Total cases 404,709 - 1,669 new cases in one day   
  • Total hospitalizations 22,333 - 97 new in one day  
  • Total deaths 5,499 - 0 new in one day   

King county 
  • Total cases 98,504 - 409 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,853 - 26 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,526 - 1 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,021 - 64 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,332 -  6 in a day
  • Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,304 - 12 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 199 - 1 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 312 - 0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  