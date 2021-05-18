Case updates April 30, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic open M-F at the Shoreline Center auditorium
Sunday, May 2, 2021
UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE. See the article.
Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site.
Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.
They are also taking a number of walk in patients.
They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.
Case updates April 30, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,145,557 - 53,613 in one day
- Total deaths 573,012 - 822 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 404,709 - 1,669 new cases in one day
- Total hospitalizations 22,333 - 97 new in one day
- Total deaths 5,499 - 0 new in one day
King county
- Total cases 98,504 - 409 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,853 - 26 in a day
- Total deaths 1,526 - 1 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,021 - 64 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,332 - 6 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,304 - 12 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 199 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 312 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment