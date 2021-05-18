Case updates April 30, 2021 - Shoreline vaccine clinic open M-F at the Shoreline Center auditorium

Cameron Shore gets his vaccination at the Shoreline clinic. Photo by Steven H. Robinson



UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE . See the article .





Schedule online the UW Medicine vaccine site .





Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.





They are also taking a number of walk in patients.





They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.



Case updates April 30, 2021



United States

Total cases 32,145,557 - 53,613 in one day

Total deaths 573,012 - 822 in one day

Washington state Total cases 404,709 - 1,669 new cases in one day

Total hospitalizations 22,333 - 97 new in one day

Total deaths 5,499 - 0 new in one day

King county

Total cases 98,504 - 409 in a day

Total hospitalizations 5,853 - 26 in a day

Total deaths 1,526 - 1 in a day

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

Total cases 24,021 - 64 in a day

Total hospitalizations 1,332 - 6 in a day

Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

Total cases 2,304 - 12 in a day

Total hospitalizations 199 - 1 in a day

Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 312 - 0 in a day

hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day

deaths 4 - no change







