CORRECTION: Shoreline Parks Bond needs 184 valid ballots

Therefore an additional 184 good ballots are needed

I was using the 'ballots returned' figure, rather than the 'ballots counted' figure.

Our previous article about 7 ballots needed to pass the Shoreline Parks Bond was not quite correct.

Ballots returned 14,085

Ballots counted 13,908

On hand, needed to be cured 177





The measure is 184 ballots short of passing. 177 ballots are on hand but have not been counted because of signature issues. If the person who cast the ballot verifies their signature (cures the ballot) it will be counted.





So the bond would need all 177 ballots to be cured, plus an additional 7 good ballots to come in.







If you are one of the 177 here how to "cure" your ballot:

Check here to see if your ballot was counted https://info.kingcounty.gov/kcelections/vote/myvoterinfo.aspx

If the problem was a Missing Signature - the form is HERE

If the problem was a signature that didn't match, the Signature Update form is HERE

Fill out the simple form and fax or email it to the King county elections department.

King County Elections Department Fax 206-296-0108 elections@kingcounty.gov Phone: 206-296-VOTE (8683)

Do you need help?

If you don't have a fax or have trouble downloading the form and attaching it to an email send an email to the Shoreline Parks for All volunteers and someone will be happy to help you: shorelineparksforall@gmail.com



--Diane Hettrick












