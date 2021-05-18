CORRECTION: Shoreline Parks Bond needs 184 valid ballots
Sunday, May 2, 2021
|Make sure your ballot was counted
I was using the 'ballots returned' figure, rather than the 'ballots counted' figure.
So validation is 14,092 valid ballots counted
Ballots counted 13,908 as of Friday April 30, 2021
Therefore an additional 184 good ballots are needed
Ballots returned 14,085
Ballots counted 13,908
On hand, needed to be cured 177
The measure is 184 ballots short of passing. 177 ballots are on hand but have not been counted because of signature issues. If the person who cast the ballot verifies their signature (cures the ballot) it will be counted.
So the bond would need all 177 ballots to be cured, plus an additional 7 good ballots to come in.
If you are one of the 177 here how to "cure" your ballot:
Check here to see if your ballot was counted
Fill out the simple form and fax or email it to the King county elections department.
King County Elections Department
Fax 206-296-0108206-296-VOTE (8683)
Do you need help?
If you don't have a fax or have trouble downloading the form and attaching it to an email send an email to the Shoreline Parks for All volunteers and someone will be happy to help you: shorelineparksforall@gmail.com
--Diane Hettrick
