Come Celebrate Richmond Beach All Month Long



The month-long Richmond Beach Celebration is happening now. The Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) has organized and planned a month of fun, family friendly activities, which will get you out of the house and into the community. The month-long Richmond Beach Celebration is happening now. The Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) has organized and planned a month of fun, family friendly activities, which will get you out of the house and into the community.









For many years, the Strawberry Festival has been part of the Richmond Beach Celebration taking place over Mother’s Day weekend. All you need to do is to participate and help us celebrate all the wonderful things Richmond Beach has to offer. For a complete listing of activities, look at the RBCA website For many years, the Strawberry Festival has been part of the Richmond Beach Celebration taking place over Mother’s Day weekend.





This year, while we are still recovering from the pandemic and unable to have an event in the park, the RBCA has assembled more than 20 events happening throughout the community including photo contests, a bingo card, a coloring page, a self guided walking tour with accompanying videos on the Richmond Beach YouTube Channel: RichmondBeachTV, a fun exploration expedition and lots more.



Highlights:



Yoga in the park

Monday, May 3, from 2:00–3:00pm

Richmond Beach Community (Library) Park

201 NW 197th St



Bring a mat, towel, and a face mask, and try a free yoga and stretching class. Meet Professional Coach and Yoga Instructor Sherry C. near the big tree by the playground equipment at the. Everyone is welcome. Weather permitting. Class is limited to 25 participants. This event is part of the Richmond beach Celebration.



Annual Plant Sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

May 7-9, 10:00 – 5:00 pm

20312 15th Ave NW



The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is planning to host its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale, which includes a kids' "Sprout Spot." This year's Sprout Spot will be a take-home activity for kiddos. Members only preview sale to be held on May 6, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. This event is part of the Richmond Beach Celebration.



Free Mother’s Day card making

Wednesday through Saturday, May 5 – 8 – during store hours

Beach House Greetings

626 NW Richmond Beach Rd



Beach house Greetings is hosting a free Mother’s Day card making event for four days. Make a few cards and even drop a card off in the mailbox for the staff at Richmond Beach Rehab, who could use some support from the community. This event is part of the Richmond Beach Celebration.



Mother’s Day dinner

Saturday and Sunday, May 8 - 9

Wake N Bacon BBQ

1437 NW Richmond Beach Road, Unit C



No one wants to cook on Mother’s Day and as a special way of celebrating the annual Strawberry Festival, Wake N Bacon will be offering a special strawberry BBQ sauce for the weekend. Call for more information. This event is part of the Richmond Beach Celebration.



Complementary Wine classes at Virtue Cellars Winery

Saturday, May 15, 1:30 – 3:30pm

2303 NW 193rd Place



Virtue Cellars is proud to partner with the RBCA for a special giveaway. Virtue Cellars will have a pop-up tent offering a complimentary, limited edition collectable wine glass and a discount coupon. Quantities are limited. This event is part of the Richmond Beach Celebration.



Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale

Saturday, May 15, 9:00 – 4:00pm



Help us celebrate the community by supporting the smallest of businesses at individual garage sales happening on May 15 from 9:00am - 4:00pm throughout the community. There are treasures to be found. Pick up a map from the Richmond Beach Coffee Company. This event is part of the Richmond Beach Celebration.



Cascade Fusion’s RBCA Membership Drive

Saturday, May 29



Support the RBCA with a membership or donation and get a free sample tasting kit of smoked extra virgin olive oil from Richmond Beach’s own Cascade Fusion. Find the RBCA tent near the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and become a member for only $20.00. Limited quantities of 30 tasting kits will be available. This event is part of the Richmond Beach Celebration.







