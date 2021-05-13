Case updates May 11, 2021 - 12 year olds approved for Pfizer vaccine - available at Shoreline clinic
Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Vaccinations for 12 years and older at the
Shoreline vaccination center
No appointment necessary.
Case updates May 11, 2021
United States
- Total cases 32,608,287 - 34,291 in one day
- Total deaths 580,073 - 643 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 418,020
- Total hospitalizations 23,019
- Total deaths 5,614
King county
- Total cases 101,596 - 207 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,987 - 11 in a day
- Total deaths 1,547 - 3 in a day
- Total cases 24,366 - -160 in a day
- Total cases 24,366 - -160 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,352 - 1 in a day
- Total deaths 398 - 2 in a day
- Total cases 2,349 - 5 in a day
- Total cases 2,349 - 5 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 201 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
