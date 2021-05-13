Case updates May 11, 2021 - 12 year olds approved for Pfizer vaccine - available at Shoreline clinic

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Vaccinations for 12 years and older at the
Shoreline vaccination center
The CDC has issued approval for 12 year olds and up to received the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, which is available at the Shoreline vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center auditorium. Info here

No appointment necessary.

Case updates May 11, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 32,608,287 - 34,291 in one day
  • Total deaths 580,073 - 643 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 418,020   
  • Total hospitalizations 23,019 
  • Total deaths 5,614 

King county 
  • Total cases 101,596 - 207 in a day   
  • Total hospitalizations 5,987 - 11 in a day  
  • Total deaths 1,547 - 3 in a day 

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 24,366 -  -160 in a day
  • Total hospitalizations 1,352 -  1 in a day
  • Total deaths 398 - 2 in a day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total cases 2,349 - 5 in a day 
  • Total hospitalizations 201 -  0 in a day
  • Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • cases 313 -  0 in a day
  • hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
  • deaths 4 - no change


