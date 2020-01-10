Wrestling: Shorewood sweeps double dual Thursday

RJ Buchheit 170

Shorewood extended its winning streak Thursday night by sweeping a double dual against Mountlake Terrace and Archbishop Murphy.In the first match the Thunderbirds faced off against the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace. The two teams split the first four weights for a 12-12 team score.At 113 pounds T-Bird freshmancame from behind in the second period to pin his opponent to spark a Shorewood run of taking five out of six matches for an overwhelming 42-18 lead.After Terrace picked up a forfeit at 152 pounds, Shorewood closed the contest emphatically by winning the final three matches, including a pair of first round pins from sophomoresat 170 pounds andat 195 pounds for a final score of 57-24.In the second half of the double dual Shorewood took on a shorthanded and overmatched Archbishop Murphy, rolling to a 76-0 victory. With the wins Shorewood improved to 6-0 on the season.Shorewood wrestles next in the Panther Classic at Snohomish High School this Saturday, January 11, 2020. Wrestling begins at 10am.@ Shorewood High School106: Seraphim Treperinas MLT win by forfeit113: Clayton Elder SW pinned Tommy Tran 2:20120: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit126: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Jack Bode 0:42132: James Fletcher MLT pinned Aidan Jung 5:06138: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Tyler Eske 1:36145: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Arun Khuo 0:59152: Jacob Arevalo MLT win by forfeit160: Cole Becker dec. Dylan Breuer 9-2170: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Garrett Holcomb-Stoki 1:00182: Max Null SW pinned Ricardo Arriaga 1:16*195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit220: Edward Dodgin MLT pinned Isaac Kabuchi 2:24285: Taejin Thongdee SW pinned Kadin Hixon 2:19@ Shorewood High School106: Double Forfeit113: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit120: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit126: Isaac Van Horn SW win by forfeit132: Aidan Jung SW maj. dec. Luke Kendrick 12-0138: Joseph Rivera SW win by forfeit145: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Ivan Bury 0:53152: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Cade Jansen 1:37160: Cole Becker SW pinned River Lien 1:05170: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Harrison Butler 0:55182: Max Null SW win by forfeit195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit220: Isaac Kabuchi SW win by forfeit285: Taejin Thongdee SW pinned Kohl Burke 5:44--Clark Norton