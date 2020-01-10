Wrestling: Shorewood sweeps double dual Thursday
Friday, January 10, 2020
In the first match the Thunderbirds faced off against the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace. The two teams split the first four weights for a 12-12 team score.
At 113 pounds T-Bird freshman Clayton Elder came from behind in the second period to pin his opponent to spark a Shorewood run of taking five out of six matches for an overwhelming 42-18 lead.
After Terrace picked up a forfeit at 152 pounds, Shorewood closed the contest emphatically by winning the final three matches, including a pair of first round pins from sophomores RJ Buchheit at 170 pounds and Max Null at 195 pounds for a final score of 57-24.
In the second half of the double dual Shorewood took on a shorthanded and overmatched Archbishop Murphy, rolling to a 76-0 victory. With the wins Shorewood improved to 6-0 on the season.
Shorewood wrestles next in the Panther Classic at Snohomish High School this Saturday, January 11, 2020. Wrestling begins at 10am.
Shorewood 57 - Mountlake Terrace 24
@ Shorewood High School
106: Seraphim Treperinas MLT win by forfeit
113: Clayton Elder SW pinned Tommy Tran 2:20
120: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit
126: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Jack Bode 0:42
132: James Fletcher MLT pinned Aidan Jung 5:06
138: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Tyler Eske 1:36
145: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Arun Khuo 0:59
152: Jacob Arevalo MLT win by forfeit
160: Cole Becker dec. Dylan Breuer 9-2
170: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Garrett Holcomb-Stoki 1:00
182: Max Null SW pinned Ricardo Arriaga 1:16
*195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit
220: Edward Dodgin MLT pinned Isaac Kabuchi 2:24
285: Taejin Thongdee SW pinned Kadin Hixon 2:19
Shorewood 76 - Archbishop Murphy 0
@ Shorewood High School
106: Double Forfeit
113: Clayton Elder SW win by forfeit
120: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit
126: Isaac Van Horn SW win by forfeit
132: Aidan Jung SW maj. dec. Luke Kendrick 12-0
138: Joseph Rivera SW win by forfeit
145: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Ivan Bury 0:53
152: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Cade Jansen 1:37
160: Cole Becker SW pinned River Lien 1:05
170: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Harrison Butler 0:55
182: Max Null SW win by forfeit
195: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit
220: Isaac Kabuchi SW win by forfeit
285: Taejin Thongdee SW pinned Kohl Burke 5:44
--Clark Norton
