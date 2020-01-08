Rat City Roller Derby kicks off 16th season in Lynnwood
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
|Debutante Brawl
R. L. Robertson Photography
Spectators can enjoy two full-length bouts featuring RCRD home teams. First, Derby Liberation Front will take on the Sockit Wenches, starting at 4:45 p.m. The second bout will pit the Throttle Rockets against Grave Danger. There will be a mix of new faces and returning favorites on the track.
The former Rat’s Nest building in Shoreline was sold last spring to a developer with plans to build more than 240 units of housing. RCRD has been looking for a new permanent location, but has specific track dimensions that require a larger facility, about the size of a warehouse.
Rat City Roller Derby president Anne Smashaway said the league is excited to kick off its home team season. “Even though we don’t have a home right now, we are still here playing rain or shine,” she said.
The former Rat’s Nest building in Shoreline was sold last spring to a developer with plans to build more than 240 units of housing. RCRD has been looking for a new permanent location, but has specific track dimensions that require a larger facility, about the size of a warehouse.
In the interim, RCRD has been partnering with Seattle Parks and Recreation for space rentals. For space leads, please contact Scarlet Fever, Business Operations Manager, at bizops@ratcityrollerderby.com.
Schedule:
Tickets can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com or ratcityrollerderby.com.
Rat City Roller Derby (RCRD) is Seattle’s premier flat-track roller derby league. RCRD was formed in 2004 and has grown into a league of ~120 active members, with hundreds more retired skaters. We train skaters 18+ from beginner level, all the way through our All Stars team, which is ranked 16th internationally out of 450 teams in WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.)
Schedule:
- Jan. 11 — Home Team Season Opener, doors open at 4pm, first bout starts at 4:45pm, Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood
- Feb. 8 — Rat City Roots (Home Team Mashup), doors open at 6pm, bout starts at 6:45pm, Southgate Roller Rink, 9646 17th SW, Seattle
- March 14 — Home Team Game 2, doors open at 4pm, first bout starts at 4:45pm, Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood
- April 11 — Home Team Game 3, doors open at 4pm, first bout starts at 4:45pm, Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood
- May 30 — Home Team Season Champs, doors open at 4pm, first bout starts at 4:45pm, Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave W, Lynnwood
Tickets can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com or ratcityrollerderby.com.
|Debutante Brawl
R. L. Robertson Photography
Rat City Roller Derby (RCRD) is Seattle’s premier flat-track roller derby league. RCRD was formed in 2004 and has grown into a league of ~120 active members, with hundreds more retired skaters. We train skaters 18+ from beginner level, all the way through our All Stars team, which is ranked 16th internationally out of 450 teams in WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.)
We have four home teams – Derby Liberation Front, Grave Danger, Sockit Wenches, and Throttle Rockets – as well as a development team, the Mischief.
0 comments:
Post a Comment