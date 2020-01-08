Rat City Roller Derby kicks off 16th season in Lynnwood

Rat City Roller Derby president Anne Smashaway said the league is excited to kick off its home team season. “Even though we don’t have a home right now, we are still here playing rain or shine,” she said.





Spectators can enjoy two full-length bouts featuring RCRD home teams. First, Derby Liberation Front will take on the Sockit Wenches, starting at 4:45 p.m. The second bout will pit the Throttle Rockets against Grave Danger. There will be a mix of new faces and returning favorites on the track.The former Rat’s Nest building in Shoreline was sold last spring to a developer with plans to build more than 240 units of housing. RCRD has been looking for a new permanent location, but has specific track dimensions that require a larger facility, about the size of a warehouse.