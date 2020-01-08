Zero Waste Workshop: Talk trash

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

What goes where?

A Waste Zero Specialist from Recology, the recycling, compost and garbage provider in Shoreline, will be at the Shoreline Library to talk trash on Thursday.

Recology will cover topics such as what goes into the three bins, what happens after we throw things away, and tips for waste reduction in your life.

Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6 - 7pm in the large meeting room of the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, 98155.

Note that you can no longer turn left from southbound NE 175th St into the library's lower parking lot.



