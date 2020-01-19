Progress on new Kellogg Middle School

Kellogg Middle School

Construction on the new Kellogg Middle School is underway with an anticipated completion date of August 2020. The new 150,888 square foot school will have the capacity for 1,071 students in grades 6, 7, and 8.





Frank B. Kellogg Junior High School was originally located at the Aldercrest site at 2545 NE 200th Street. In 1982 a couple of junior high boys shoved burning newspapers down the library book return, which eventually started a fire that destroyed the interior of the building.



The district worked around the damage for a few years, then in 1986 the entire school population was moved to its present site at the former Morgan Junior High on 16045 25th NE. Morgan had been a closed school, being used for district offices.





The "new" Kellogg building was built in 1953. It has been remodeled several times, and has been home to thousands of students. Now it will be torn down, as soon as the New Kellogg is complete in August.



The "old" Kellogg was eventually completely demolished.

The architect for this project is Mahlum Architects and contractor is Hoffman Construction. The total estimated cost for the project is $106,150,000.