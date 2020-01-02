Polar Plunge - DIY cryotherapy
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Photos by Lee Lageschulte
Members of the Richmond Beach - Edmonds Runners Club were among them but it might be a bit difficult to pick them out.
At the signal, everyone rushed toward the water.
Everyone got off the beach but it looks like a lot settled for calf deep. And a couple turned and ran back to shore immediately.
It was clear that it was exhilarating and that people were having fun. But they were ready to get out of the water.
Next event - January 1, 2021.
0 comments:
Post a Comment