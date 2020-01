From coastal cities to America's heartland, this National Geographic documentary celebrates how Americans are demanding and developing real solutions in the face of climate change. And as the weather grows more deadly and destructive, they aren't waiting on Washington to act.Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6:30pm. Admission free and the public is invited. Doors open at 6pm for refreshments. 8109 224th St SW, Edmonds 98026 - home of the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, a half mile west of SR 99.