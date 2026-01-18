Icebreaker: Penguins on the ice in the Ross Sea

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Penguins come to visit the Polar Star during Operation Deep Freeze
Photo courtesy USCG

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star, homeported in Puget Sound, got a visit from some curious locals during Operation Deep Freeze 2026. 

It's not every day you get to hang out with penguins on the ice in the Ross Sea!

This year's mission is extra special as the USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service. For half a century, this cutter has been vital to operations in the polar regions.

The Polar Star on the ice over the Ross Sea in Antarctica 
Photo courtesy USCG

Every year, a joint and total force team works together to ensure a successful Operation Deep Freeze. 

Active, Guard, and Reserve service members from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy form Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica, continuing the proud tradition of U.S. military support to the United States Antarctic Program.

When you see them coming back through the Salish Sea, you will know where they have been.


