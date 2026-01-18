Travels with Charlie: Blue Skies and Clear Sun Beams

After 5 hours at the groomers, Charlie is ready to go. We were lucky to have one of our Winter days with Blue Skies and Clear Sun Beams.





Bare trees and blue skies

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Bare trees and Blue Skies...





Green grass and winter sun

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Sun Beam Highlights...





Charlie after a day at the groomers

Photo by Gordon Snyder

A day like this… Charlie doesn’t take long to reset his air scenting and sniffing after the earlier clippers, baths and blowers. He’s a great poser when he spots something.



Nice to have these clear winter days for all of us to enjoy.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





