Travels with Charlie: Blue Skies and Clear Sun Beams
Sunday, January 18, 2026
After 5 hours at the groomers, Charlie is ready to go. We were lucky to have one of our Winter days with Blue Skies and Clear Sun Beams.
|Charlie after a day at the groomers
Photo by Gordon Snyder
A day like this… Charlie doesn’t take long to reset his air scenting and sniffing after the earlier clippers, baths and blowers. He’s a great poser when he spots something.
Nice to have these clear winter days for all of us to enjoy.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
Gordon Snyder
0 comments:
Post a Comment