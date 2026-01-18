Travels with Charlie: Blue Skies and Clear Sun Beams

Sunday, January 18, 2026

After 5 hours at the groomers, Charlie is ready to go. We were lucky to have one of our Winter days with Blue Skies and Clear Sun Beams.

Bare trees and blue skies
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Bare trees and Blue Skies...

Green grass and winter sun
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Sun Beam Highlights...

Charlie after a day at the groomers
Photo by Gordon Snyder

A day like this… Charlie doesn’t take long to reset his air scenting and sniffing after the earlier clippers, baths and blowers. He’s a great poser when he spots something.

Nice to have these clear winter days for all of us to enjoy.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 5:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  