Learn to play the Ancient Game of Go January 25, 2026 at the Shoreline Library

Sunday, January 18, 2026


Learn to Play the Ancient Game of Go

Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Sunday, January 25, 3:30-5:30pm

For adults.
Cost: FREE

Join volunteers from the Seattle Go Center to learn the game of Go! There will be free play for those who already know how to play.

Registration not required


