Learn to play the Ancient Game of Go January 25, 2026 at the Shoreline Library
Sunday, January 18, 2026
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Sunday, January 25, 3:30-5:30pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Join volunteers from the Seattle Go Center to learn the game of Go! There will be free play for those who already know how to play.
Registration not required
Sunday, January 25, 3:30-5:30pm
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Join volunteers from the Seattle Go Center to learn the game of Go! There will be free play for those who already know how to play.
Registration not required
0 comments:
Post a Comment