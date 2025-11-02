World Concern steps in to address growing needs in Caribbean amid Hurricane Melissa



World Concern, part of the Shoreline-based CRISTA family of ministries, has announced that it is working directly with carefully-vetted partners currently on the ground in Haiti and Jamaica to provide critical resources in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa's devastating impact on the region.





To date, dozens have lost their lives and hundreds of thousands are without power and cut off from urgently needed water, food, medical care and basic necessities.









Stated World Concern President, Kelli Tolf: “The devastation of Hurricane Melissa on Haiti and Jamaica is difficult to watch and comprehend, and the recovery will take years. "Prayerfully, World Concern feels compelled to step into this moment to ensure critical necessities are provided for those in need now and in the future. We are committed to making it possible for our donors in the Pacific Northwest and around the world to be able to give directly to immediate disaster response efforts in Haiti and Jamaica.”

At worldconcern.org/storm, individuals can now provide donations that will help deliver water filters and hygiene items to prevent the spread of infectious disease, as well as emergency supplies to help survive the aftermath of the category 5 hurricane.

World Concern exists to declare the love of Jesus in word and deed at the end of the road. With disaster response and sustainable community development programs in 10 countries on 3 continents, World Concern seeks to see lives transformed in places that are hard to reach, dangerous and forgotten. World Concern has a 40-plus year history of working in Haiti, where there is zero infrastructure and government assistance, compounded by limited access to aid when compared to Jamaica.









Along with partner organizations, World Concern is rapidly assessing the growing needs of impacted families in the hardest hit areas.