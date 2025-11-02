Governor Ferguson statement on court orders requiring Trump Administration to pay SNAP benefits

OLYMPIA — Governor Bob Ferguson provided the following statement on multiple court orders requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funding to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP):

“This is a big victory," Governor Ferguson said.

“Multiple judges have made it clear: The Trump Administration must stop holding hungry families hostage.

"The USDA has funds to provide these food benefits, and the Trump Administration needs to follow the law and do so.”





The judge in that case, and another in separate case in Rhode Island, issued orders today finding that USDA must use contingency funds to pay November SNAP benefits.









Rural Washington will be hit particularly hard if federal SNAP benefits stop. In Yakima County, for example, 28 percent of residents rely on SNAP — the highest percentage of any county statewide.



More Washingtonians are turning to food banks and pantries for support. These community resources are also facing historic demand in the midst of rising food costs. Individuals should expect longer than usual wait times and limited resources.



Individuals looking for help, or to donate, should reach out to their local food bank. More help locating food resources is available on the





