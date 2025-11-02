Cross Country Girls: Shorecrest wins District 3A Championship - Shorewood takes 2nd - both will go to state

L-R: Shorecrest District 3A Champions: Delilah Canestro, 10th grade, Rosalie Campbell, 11th grade; Addison Phillips, 12th grade; Scout Lynass, 12th grade; Alex Urquhart,10th grade; Riley Welch, 11th grade; and Harper Birgfeld, 10th grade.

The Shorecrest Girls Cross Country Team won the District 3A Championship held in Arlington on Saturday November 1, 2025 and secured their fourth consecutive trip to State as a team.

Shorewood girls finished in second place and also qualified for state.







Alex Urquhart, a tenth grader at Shorecrest, took first place in the girls race with a time of 19:02.