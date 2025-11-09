Veterans Day at Evergreen Washelli November 11, 2025

Decorated graves at Evergreen Washelli

Veterans Day 2025, Tuesday November 11, 2025Come join us at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home & Cemetery for an event honoring all of the brave men and women of our military and their service.Come rain or shine to our Veteran's Cemetery for this free, family friendly event. The public is invited to assist with placement of over 6,000 flags, music from the NW Junior Pipe Band, light refreshments, and a memorial service featuring speakers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.This in-person event will be a heartfelt gathering to pay tribute to those who have served our country.