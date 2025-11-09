Veterans Day at Evergreen Washelli November 11, 2025
Sunday, November 9, 2025
|Decorated graves at Evergreen Washelli
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Honoring the brave men and women who serve our country. Veteran's Day 2025 - an event of gratitude, celebration, and remembrance.
Veterans Day 2025, Tuesday November 11, 2025
- Flag Placement at 10am
- Memorial Service at 11am
Come rain or shine to our Veteran's Cemetery for this free, family friendly event. The public is invited to assist with placement of over 6,000 flags, music from the NW Junior Pipe Band, light refreshments, and a memorial service featuring speakers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
This in-person event will be a heartfelt gathering to pay tribute to those who have served our country.
11111 Aurora Avenue North
