Shorewood SENIOR SPREE Brown Bear Car Wash ticket fundraiser

Please support Shorewood’s SENIOR SPREE Brown Bear Car Wash Ticket Fundraiser

SPREE is an all-night, post-graduation party and a long-standing Shorewood tradition, sponsored and chaperoned by parents.





It is a safe way for Seniors to gather and celebrate together after graduation.





Our goal is to make the event accessible to everyone, so we are raising money in order to offer scholarships for students who need them, and pay for the expensive cost of transporting the kids to and from the event.





One of the ways we are doing this is by selling Brown Bear Car Wash tickets.

Each ticket is $12.50 each.

Each ticket is good for one (1) Beary Clean car wash at any Brown Bear Car Wash Tunnel location.

Tickets do not expire.

Shoreline at 160th and Aurora

Lake Forest Park at 145th and Bothell Way

North Seattle at 125th and 15th NE





Let us know how many you would like. To purchase, please scan the QR Code, or simply click on this link





Send the link to friends and family too - everyone wants a clean car! Once the fundraiser is over, we will let you know so pick up can be arranged.





Thanks for your support!

Shorewood Senior Spree team





*Shorewood Senior Spree is a 503c non-profit organization and is run by SW parent volunteers.







