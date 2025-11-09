Richmond Beach Blood Drive, Saturday, November 15, 2025

By Tom Petersen





It is quite the neighborhood institution, and will be in its accustomed spot, in front of the Fire Safety Center at the corner of Richmond Beach Road and 20th Ave NW, at its traditional time, 9am to 3pm.





Bloodworks is looking for the neighborhood to uphold its reputation for reliably bringing in a lot of donations.





Appointments are preferred, and can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888.





Same-day appointments and walk-ups are welcome, on a space-available basis.





The number one way people become blood donors is through the encouragement of friends and family, so, "regulars," talk it up around the neighborhood and bring a friend!





Donating blood takes an hour or less and helps maintain the supply of something for which there is no substitute. Heading into the holidays, the need for blood typically goes up while donations drop off.











The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit makes its 85th appearance in Richmond Beach on Saturday, November 15, 2025.