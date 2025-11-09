Kidd Valley closes location on Aurora
Sunday, November 9, 2025
The Kidd Valley restaurant at 14303 Aurora Ave N, just south of the Shoreline city line in Seattle, is now permanently closed.
A sign on their door states: "This location is now permanently closed. We appreciate your many years of patronage and hope that you will visit one of the remaining Kidd Valley locations."
|Most of the lights are out. The store is empty and the parking lot littered and deserted.
In 2022, the original Kidd Valley closed at the University District 5502 25th Ave NE, Seattle. It first opened in 1976.
Reasons for the U-District's store closure included the high cost of remodeling and maintaining compliance with codes and regulations, and other business challenges.
Reasons were not given for the Seattle site's closure.
The remaining open locations are at: Kenmore, Green Lake, and Renton. There are also Kidd Valley sites within T-Mobile Park, CenturyLink Field, Husky Stadium, and Cheney Stadium.
The Kenmore location is 6434 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore, WA 98028
