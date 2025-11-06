There and Back Again...A Corvid's Tale will be told at the Annual Meeting of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.
The event includes reports, Board elections, and presentation of the 2025 Community Stewardship Award. Dr. Wacker will explain why fewer crows are in the sunset flight over Lake Forest Park and where they have gone.
Third Place Commons in the upper building at LFP Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
