There and Back Again...A Corvid's Tale will be told at the Annual Meeting of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday December 11, 2025 from 6:30 - 9pm at the stage in Third Place Commons, UW Bothell Professor Dr. Doug Wacker will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation.

The event includes reports, Board elections, and presentation of the 2025 Community Stewardship Award. Dr. Wacker will explain why fewer crows are in the sunset flight over Lake Forest Park and where they have gone.



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  