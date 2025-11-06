Presentation on VW Benefits for home care at Senior Activity Center November 12, 2025

VA Benefits for home care, Wednesday November 12, 2025 from 2:30 - 3:30pm at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G, Shoreline WA 98155  Free.

Margaret Vander Hyden, Director of Veterans Services with Family Resource Home Care, will be presenting information about VA benefits for home care. 

This will include information on Aid and Attendance and Community Care Network. She will also be sharing about the VA Caregiver Support Programs.

REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


