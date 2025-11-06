LFP Garden Club November 11, 2025 with speaker Christina Pfeiffer

Christina Pfeiffer Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold their Tuesday November 11, 2025 meeting from 9:30am to 11:30 am at Third Place Commons. Lake Forest Park Garden Club will hold their Tuesday November 11, 2025 meeting from 9:30am to 11:30 am at Third Place Commons.





The speaker this month is well known gardner Christina Pfeiffer.

9:30am is the general meeting, followed by a brief break for cookies, etc.

The speaker is on from 10:30 to 11:30am.









Pruning maven, Christina Pfeiffer, will speak on, “A Best Approach, Best Tools For Pruning Most Shrubs and Small Garden Trees”.Meetings are held at Lake Forest Park Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, on the upper level at the stage.All are welcome to attend two meetings and then we ask that you join the club with dues of $35 a year. This will be for the great speakers and the art works we sponsor in LFP and for some of the charities in the area.People who need to learn about their gardens and also experts welcome.