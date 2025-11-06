Shorewood girls soccer advance to District final, going to State

Top row, from left: Shineun Moon, Frankie Lara, Natalia Schweitzer, Sky Helstad, Maddie Strasser, Lilly Burris, Avery Hogle, Jazmyn Jacobs, Harper Emanuel, Ella Glynn, Andjela Vojnovic

Bottom row, from left: Mila Mirapolskaya, Rilan Fly, Julia Kang, Jasmine Bea Lumbera, Scarlett VonGunten, Emmy Barron, Maily Fly, Mady Finseth

Not Pictured: Varsity Coach Shaun Warner, Asst Coach Travis Bear, JV Coach Krysta Neary, McKenna Anderson, Siena Lorentz, Maggie Alonzo, Josie VandenDyssel

By TCA





However, in this year’s District playoffs thus far, Wildcats have rampaged through, scoring a quint of goals in the last two matches, whereas Rays eked through scoring single goals in their two matches, winning one by PKs.



The Wildcats came out with a mid-press, tight man-marking, with a dedicated sweeper in the back line. It was a surprise to see such a conservative approach, given their scoring prowess, but the formation was a mirror-image of Rays’ 3-4-3 setup.





Both teams started tentatively, probing and prodding, with disciplined defending, playing not to lose.





Predictably, the midfield congestion stopped any free-flowing forward movement, as both teams were equally adept at repelling any attacks. Oak Harbor was content to gain territory by attrition, and as the first half wore on, they had the territorial advantage in the upper third, creating the better chances, to be denied by rangy, athletic keeper #0.





Shorewood would counter with fast-breaking balls over the top of the defensive line, but both teams were profligate with their shots. It seemed like only a play of outrageous skill or an egregious error would break the deadlock.





The half ended at 0-0, both sides content to play cautiously, often kicking the ball out of bounds to minimize risk, as qualification for State was so tantalizingly close.



The Wildcats come out in the second half in an even more defensive 3-5-2 formation, perhaps hoping to outnumber the Rays in midfield.





Shorewood took the opposite approach putting on a high press with the forward trident and two attacking mids, throwing caution to the wind, playing to avert another PK shootout.





For the first 15 minutes, the Cats’ defense was under duress, as Rays kept the ball in the opposing half.





Due to the stifling defenses, set pieces had been rare, but Rays gained a precious corner-kick. A perfectly placed ball into the six-yard box was met by diminutive midfielder #12, thumping the ball high into the roof of the net, 1-0.





The spell was broken as Shorewood seemed to have an extra spring in their step, and an extra burst of speed. The Cats were reeling, as their tackling seemed less crisp, and their legs seemed tired.





The Rays were full of vigor, relentless in advancing to the opposing box. Attacking mid #11 sliced forward with gusto, dribbling past two Cats defenders, with only the goalie to beat. Feinting to the right, she shoots the ball to the left, that the diving goalie’s fingertips would touch, but could not keep out.





Within six minutes, the score was 2-0, and prudence would suggest that Shorewood would retreat into a defensive shell. But Rays would have none of it, as the onslaught continued, running rings around a Cats defense in disarray.





Shorewood’s left winger burst past a defender, slipped the ball to a wide-open striker #10 to coolly apply the coup de grâce, 3-0. Oak Harbor appeared spent and unable to craft a response, as Shorewood methodically saw out the last 15 minutes without further incident.





As the final whistle blows, jubilation ensues for a well-earned victory as the Stormrays advanced to the final, and qualified for State!



At the other semi-final of the District 1 playoffs, #1 Snohomish outplayed #4 Edmonds-Woodway, 2-0.





In the 3rd/4th playoffs, #2 Shorecrest decisively beat #3 Monroe, 4-1; #5 Ferndale overran #8 Meadowdale 5-2.





So the final matchup (for 1st/2nd) is Snohomish vs Shorewood, on Saturday 11/8, both qualify for State, win or lose. 3rd place matchup is Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway, 4th place matchup is Ferndale vs Oak Harbor, both on Thursday 11/6, the winners qualify for State.





With qualification assured, the final should be buoyant and carefree. Whereas the lucky loser matches will have more exigency and angst as it’s win or go home. All matches will take place at Shoreline Stadium, so this is your chance to still go witness the exuberance of youth and the purity of sports.







