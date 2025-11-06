Election update - Day 2 of counting

Photo courtesy King County Elections

King County ballots continue to be counted and results released on weekdays. This will continue until all ballots have been counted. The election will be certified on November 26, 2025.





King County Executive





Girmay Zahilay leads Claudia Balducci 50.56% to 48.17%. King county has 1,443,842 registered voters and just under 25% of that number have been counted.





King County Council District 1 covers five northend cities and part of north Seattle. Incumbent Rod Dembowski ran unopposed.





Kenmore City Council





In the Kenmore city council races for Positions 2, 4, and 6, Eric Adman was an unopposed incumbent for Position 6.





In Position 2, Tracy Banaszynski is making a strong showing against incumbent Joe Marshall and is currently 149 votes behind him. Kenmore has 15,948 registered voters. 4403 ballots have been counted.





Incumbent Nigel Herbig in Position 4 is trailed by challenger Christina Schiefer with 1,592 votes to his 2,606.





Shoreline City Council





In Shoreline, with 41,408 registered voters and 9,753 ballots counted, Valerie Snider leads Jack Malek by over a thousand votes, 5,061 to 4,006.





Lake Forest Park City Council





In Lake Forest Park, with 10,593 registered voters and 2,848 ballots counted, Position 1 incumbent Semra Riddle has pulled ahead of challenger Bryce James 1,409 to 1,315.





In Position 2, Matt Muilenburg has won the right to fill out the term of deceased Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi.





Position 3 incumbent Jon Lebo leads challenger Josh Rosenau by 14 votes.





Tracy Furutani in Position 5 has been resoundingly reelected, with twice as many votes as any candidate in the all the LFP races.





LFP Prop 1 No votes are leading Yes votes by a count of 68.







