

Attend the Shoreline Pool Facility Exploration Process Design Open House Attend the Shoreline Pool Facility Exploration Process Design Open House

Time: Thursday, November 13, 2025: 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Location: Shoreline City Hall Council Chambers 17500 Midvale Ave N





You can learn about the project, see a preliminary design, and understand the exploration process.





Drop-in at any time - there is no formal presentation scheduled. Design consultants and City staff will have large prints of the design work to date and information about the project for you to review.









Can’t attend? The materials are available online now.





Learn more here

The City is exploring the possibility of a 2026 ballot measure to build, run, and maintain a new public indoor pool facility. Design consultants and City staff are currently working on a preliminary design.Join the City for an in-person pool design open house at City Hall.