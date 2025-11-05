Art Class: Collage with Kindness - November 10, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Collage Class November 10, 2025 at Senior Center

Collage with Kindness
Monday, November 10, 2025 from noon - 2pm

COST - Senior Center Members: $40 - NonMem: $45
Register by calling the Senior Center 206-365-1536 or visiting the front desk

"What are you grateful for?" 

 Join storyteller and artist, Mary Bristow, as she leads you through a relaxing afternoon of collage and conversation about kindness and gratitude. 

With years of experience teaching classes and creating artwork that focuses on gratitude, Mary has found ways to bring joy and kindness to the world of collage. 

Mary will walk you through the steps of painting, stamping, and combining all kinds of materials into a canvas you'll be happy to display during the holiday season and year-round.

This class is in partnership with ShoreLake Arts.


Posted by DKH at 2:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  