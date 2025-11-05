Art Class: Collage with Kindness - November 10, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Monday, November 10, 2025 from noon - 2pm

COST - Senior Center Members: $40 - NonMem: $45

Register by calling the Senior Center 206-365-1536 or visiting the front desk





Join storyteller and artist, Mary Bristow, as she leads you through a relaxing afternoon of collage and conversation about kindness and gratitude.





With years of experience teaching classes and creating artwork that focuses on gratitude, Mary has found ways to bring joy and kindness to the world of collage.





Mary will walk you through the steps of painting, stamping, and combining all kinds of materials into a canvas you'll be happy to display during the holiday season and year-round.





This class is in partnership with ShoreLake Arts.

"What are you grateful for?"