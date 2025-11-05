What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – November 5 - 11
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From transportation talks and bike maintenance workshops to preschool carnivals, creative art sessions, and heartfelt community gatherings, Shoreline is full of ways to connect, learn, and give back this week. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Shoreline Transportation Talk
Wednesday, November 5
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Third Place Commons
Join US and City of Shoreline Transportation Engineering staff Kendra Dedinsky and Alan Budde for a look at some of Shoreline's planned transportation improvements. We'll talk large-scale corridor improvements, bike lanes, sidewalks, transit, and more. Wondering how threats of federal cuts will impact us here in Shoreline? Wondering when your sidewalk will finally get fixed? Bring all your questions!
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Thursday, November 6
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike. Bring your own bike and learn from hands-on experience by addressing your specific needs, such as gear, brake, and bearing adjustments, wheel truing and bike fit. You’ll also gain a better understanding of common noises and their causes and solutions. All in service to making your ride experience better and helping your bike last longer.
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool’s 38th Annual Carnival
Saturday, November 8
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Cooperative Preschool
Get your calendars out and be ready to celebrate our preschool’s biggest community event of the year! Over a dozen activities including carnival games, face painting, and a photo booth will be available for purchase with Carnival tickets. Activities are aimed at kids aged 2-10, but everyone is welcome to participate. Game play will earn tokens which can be exchanged for prizes at the Prize Swap. Prize Swap prizes are gently used donations of toys, games, books, and more from our school community. Tickets are $0.50 each and can be purchased with cash or credit card. Most games and activities cost 1 ticket. Bring a Food Donation to support HopeLink and receive free tickets!
How To Be An Effective Health Care Surrogate For Family And Friends
Saturday, November 8
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
Do you or someone you love need a trusted surrogate to manage difficult medical decisions? Attend a Health Care Surrogate Support Seminar to help equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to become a healthcare surrogate, a caring agent with Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care (DPOAHC). Please let us know you are coming by using this RSVP form so we can plan space and materials.
Collage with Kindness
Monday, November 10
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
"What are you grateful for?" Join storyteller and artist, Mary Bristow, as she leads you through a relaxing afternoon of collage and conversation about kindness and gratitude. With years of experience teaching classes and creating artwork that focuses on gratitude, Mary has found ways to bring joy and kindness to the world of collage. Mary will walk you through the steps of painting, stamping, and combining all kinds of materials into a canvas you'll be happy to display during the holiday season and year-round. - This class is in partnership with ShoreLake Arts. COST - Mem: $40 - NonMem: $45, REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center (206) 365 1536.
Veterans Day Program
Tuesday, November 11
3:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Join the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Veterans Association as we celebrate veterans. Veterans of all U.S. military branches are invited, along with family and friends and those who would like to honor our veterans. There will be a short program followed by refreshments.
