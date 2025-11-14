The Addams Family Musical at University Prep in Seattle
Friday, November 14, 2025
Seattle, WA - University Prep students are hard at work learning lines and following director’s instructions as they prepare to perform The Addams Family Musical this month. It’s a family fun program that showcases the acting and singing talents of students enrolled in U Prep’s esteemed drama program.
“Our students have learned to embrace the spotlight with confidence, turning nerves into excitement and teamwork into triumph. Join us as they share their growth, creativity, and courage on stage,” invites Abby Nathan, director and drama teacher.
Leroy Timblin contributes as the technical director, Rebecca Herivel serves as musical director, and Jess Klein provides choreography for this production.
The Addams Family Musical event is held
- Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:00pm,
- Friday, November 21st at 7:00pm, and
- Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00pm.
For more information, please visit us online at https://www.universityprep.org.
UPrep 8000 25th NE, Seattle WA 98115 - parking map
